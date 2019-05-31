ELC Students host music clinic at Margaret Ma Murray

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two students from the Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) are going to host a mini music clinic at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

Aurora Fredericks and Jay-Cee Siemens as part of their school’s community project wanted to make a positive impact on the community.

Fredericks and Siemens decided to host a mini music clinic at Ma Murray for grades 4-5 students from all schools in the Fort St. John school district on Saturday, June 8th.

The student team will teach how to play the recorder, by playing games and playing fun songs will help teach the young students to learn notes. Participants will learn to play the recorder, learning notes and a few songs.

The event runs from 1 pm -5 pm and you are required to RSVP to attend the event by emailing [email protected]