The Charity Golf Tournament will be taking place July 21 at Lakepoint Golf Course. File Photo
Sports

ELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This summer, four grade 10 students from the Energetic Learning Centre are planning for a golf tournament fundraiser.

The four students, Colton Dyck, Jenna Miranda, Timber Wuthrich, and Mackenzie Gordon will be holding a Charity Golf Tournament on July 21, 2019, at Lakepoint Golf & Country Club.

Co-Organizer, Colton Dyck, says the money raised from this Tournament will go towards supporting the Fort St. John Hospital Eastern-Star Children’s Fund in order to purchase new equipment for the maternity ward.

“All of the money raised will go towards the eastern star children’s fund, a fund through the FSJ Hospital Foundation that allows them to purchase specific medical equipment for newborns and maternity patients within our community.”

According to Dyck, this event will include a steak dinner, a dessert buffet, a silent auction, as well as a raffle draw.

Available for purchase is 72 Golf tickets, which includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and the steak dinner.

There are also tickets available just for dinner.

Tickets are just $100 per person or $400 per team, while tickets for only the dinner is $30.00.

The Charity Golf Tournament in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Eastern-Star Children’s Fund is taking place on July 21, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Lakepoint Golf & Country Club.

For more information, registration, and to sponsor, you can call 250-262-5834 or email [email protected].

