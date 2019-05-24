ELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This summer, four grade 10 students from the Energetic Learning Centre are planning for a golf tournament fundraiser.

The four students, Colton Dyck, Jenna Miranda, Timber Wuthrich, and Mackenzie Gordon will be holding a Charity Golf Tournament on July 21, 2019, at Lakepoint Golf & Country Club.

Co-Organizer, Colton Dyck, says the money raised from this Tournament will go towards supporting the Fort St. John Hospital Eastern-Star Children’s Fund in order to purchase new equipment for the maternity ward.

“All of the money raised will go towards the eastern star children’s fund, a fund through the FSJ Hospital Foundation that allows them to purchase specific medical equipment for newborns and maternity patients within our community.”

According to Dyck, this event will include a steak dinner, a dessert buffet, a silent auction, as well as a raffle draw.

Available for purchase is 72 Golf tickets, which includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and the steak dinner.

There are also tickets available just for dinner.

Tickets are just $100 per person or $400 per team, while tickets for only the dinner is $30.00.

The Charity Golf Tournament in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Eastern-Star Children’s Fund is taking place on July 21, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Lakepoint Golf & Country Club.

For more information, registration, and to sponsor, you can call 250-262-5834 or email [email protected].