News

Elevate Aviation is coming to Fort. St. John

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elevate Aviation (EA) is making a stop in Fort St. John as part of their cross country tour giving women of all ages an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look of the Aviation industry.

May 30th from 10 am to 3 pm is this free event to hear stories and ask questions to industry professionals, enjoy a complimentary lunch, and tour various airport facilities including the air traffic control tower and aircraft hangar.

EA is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 in Edmonton Alberta. The goal according to the organization is to create a shift in the aviation industry that promotes gender balance by connecting women with a network of support.

EA encourages women to pursue careers in the aviation industry and provide support to those who dream of a career in aviation through programs, mentorships and bursaries.

To sign up for the event; CLICK HERE 

To learn more about Elevate Aviation; CLICK HERE

 

 

