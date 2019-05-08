Engage Sport North hosts ‘Try-It’ Ladies Cardio Kickboxing lessons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North, in partnership with Triumph MMA & Fitness, is hosting ‘Try-It’ Ladies Cardio Kickboxing lessons.

The Kickboxing lessons will be taking place Tuesdays and Thursdays, from now until May 30, at Triumph MMA & Fitness, located at 10412 Alaska Road, Fort St. John.

Physical Literacy Coordinator, Chantiel Drschiwiski, says ‘Try-It’ is a great way for people to participate in sports without making a financial commitment, adding that they will provide equipment for participants.

“This is an opportunity for people to try out sports without having to make any financial commitment or buying equipment and we try to make sure that equipment is provided to people.”

For more information, you can contact Chantiel at 250-794-3308 or by email [email protected].