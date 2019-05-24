Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport North will be holding a Northern Coach Symposium.

The Symposium will offer an intro to comp or comp dev course in the morning and a professional development course in the afternoon.

There will also be training on movement preparation and concussion awareness.

The cost to register for the Symposium is $65.00 before May 26 and will be $100 after May 26.

The Northern Coach Symposium will be taking place on Sunday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Northern Lights College, Fort St. John campus.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the Engage Sport North website.