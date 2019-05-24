19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2
Sports

Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport North will be holding a Northern Coach Symposium.

The Symposium will offer an intro to comp or comp dev course in the morning and a professional development course in the afternoon.

There will also be training on movement preparation and concussion awareness.

The cost to register for the Symposium is $65.00 before May 26 and will be $100 after May 26.

The Northern Coach Symposium will be taking place on Sunday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Northern Lights College, Fort St. John campus.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the Engage Sport North website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge
Next articleScheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

RECENT STORIES

Sports

ELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This summer, four grade 10 students from the Energetic Learning Centre are planning for...
Read more
Sports

Blizzards hold time trial on Thursday; 37 km Gravel Road Race this Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another time trial on Thursday evening, May 23. Despite a...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies sign on Kimmie for upcoming season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have started the process of recruiting and signing new...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport North will be holding a...

School District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge

Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

Thrive North Business Planning Workshop

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.