Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Disc Golf on June 15

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North, in partnership with the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club, will be hosting ‘Try-It’ Disc Golf on June 15.

According to Engage Sport North, Disc Golf is a game of endless options, making it one of the most available sports and recreation activities to play.

Organizers say it is a sport that can be played at any time and with anyone.

“It can be played anytime, no need to book tee, ice, or gym times. It’s affordable, no need to invest in expensive equipment. The game can be played by anyone – age, athletic ability, and lack of a team to play with are not barriers when it comes to Disc Golf. Play it alone. Play with family. Play with friends.”

‘Try-It’ Disc Golf is taking place on Saturday, June 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Disc Golf Course in Kin Park.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel at 250-794-3308 or by email [email protected].