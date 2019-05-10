21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Yoga on June 1st

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With June 1st being National Health and Fitness Day, Engage Sport North will be hosting ‘Try-It’ Yoga.

Instructor Bonnie Bridges will be teaching you the movements and poses of yoga.

According to Physical Literacy Coordinator, Chantiel Drschiwiski, yoga is a great exercise to increase circulation, strengthen bones, and improve joint health.

Drschiwiski, says ‘Try-It’ is a great way for people to participate in sports without making a financial commitment, adding that they will provide equipment for participants.

“This is an opportunity for people to try out sports without having to make any financial commitment or buying equipment and we try to make sure that equipment is provided to people.”

‘Try-It’ Yoga will be taking place June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Matthews Park.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel at 250-794-3308 or by email [email protected].

