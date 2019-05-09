Final day to register for 2019 Mother’s Day Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today, May 9, is the final day to register for the Rotary Club’s 2019 Mother’s Day Run.

The fees to register for the Run is $30 for 5km and $35 for 10km.

In addition to the 5 km and 10 km runs, there will be a 1 km run for kids and a dash for the little ones.

According to event organizer, Sam Warren, all participants will receive grab bags, great door prizes, and a free pancake breakfast.

Before the run, there will be morning yoga and jazzercise.

This year’s goal is to raise over $25,000 with net proceeds from this run going towards the Women’s Resource Society.

The 2019 Mother’s Day Run is taking place on Sunday, May 12 at the Surerus ball diamonds in Fort St. John.

To register, you can sign up online at strideandglide.ca.