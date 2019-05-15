4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
News

Finance Committee to hold public hearing in Fort St John on June 19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has announced details for its Budget 2020 consultation.

According to the Government, this consultation is an annual event where British Columbians are invited to share their priorities and ideas for the next Provincial Budget.

Committee Chair, Bob D’Eith, says the consultation has been moved to June instead of the fall which will allow more time for the committee to put forward reviews and considerations.

“Every year, the committee hears diverse perspectives and suggestions on a number of topics. Moving the consultation to June will allow for more time to review and consider this input and the recommendations put forward by the committee.”

Residents can provide their input by speaking with the committee in-person or via teleconference at a public hearing. They can also send input via mail or through an online survey.

A public hearing will be coming to Fort St. John on June 19, 2019.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the committee’s website.

