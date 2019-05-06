Fireman’s Ball raises over $70,000 for charity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society held their 11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball on Saturday at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

According to Brent Morgan, of the Charitable Society, the Ball was a great event, raising just over $70,000 from sponsors and attendees.

“It went over great once again, we’ve always got a great community sponsor and support behind us for this. It was sold out within three weeks before the Ball. There were about 320 people that attended the event and we raised just over $70,000.”

The Ball was an evening of dinner and dance as well as a live and silent auction and raffles.

The funds raised will go to supporting local people through the Fire Fighters Charitable Society’s Medical Travel Program and burn survivors in B.C. and the Yukon.