First FSJ Farmers Market of the Season in new location

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – The Farmers Market is starting up again this Saturday, May 4th with many local vendors selling their wares.

This year the Market will be held in its new location at the Seniors Hall, located at 10908 – 100 Street.

The Market runs from 9 am to 3 pm. There will be returning vendors and new farmers in attendance with lots of local, homemade and homegrown items to purchase.

If you are interested in participating in the Market as a vendor contact; Margie at (250)261-0655.