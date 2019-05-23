First Moose Hide Campaign Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Moose Hide Campaign with a walk and barbeque is being hosted by the City of Fort St. John in partnership with Shell Canada.

Residents of the Fort St. John community are being invited to take a stand against violence towards women and children by taking the Moose Hide Campaign pledge and joining a walk of support through the city.

The Moose Hide Campaign day takes place on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019. Starting at 11:30 am at 100th Avenue and 100th Street and ending at 1:30 pm at the same location.

“The City of Fort St. John is proud to partner with Shell Canada to raise awareness for this important initiative. We all own this problem and together, we must continue to work towards eradicating violence against women and children,” stated Lori Ackerman, Mayor of the City of Fort St John.

The event takes place on Treaty 8 Territory and will bring people together to acknowledge and raise awareness for the campaign. Participants will receive a moose hide pin to wear proudly as a symbol of their commitment to take a stand against violence towards women and children.

“Our participation in the Moose Hide Campaign is driven by our commitment to safety,” says Mindy Henyu, Shell’s External Relations Advisor. “It allows us to demonstrate that we are all allies whether in the field, the office, at home or in the community. We stand together to promote diversity and provide a supportive network of people who strive for a safe community free from violence.”

At the event there will be;

Doig First Rivers Nations Drumming

Tea Dance

Community Information Tables

Free Barbequed Hamburgers and Hotdogs

The Moose Hide Campaign originated in 2011 and was derived from B.C.’s ‘Highway of Tears’ a location where many Indigenous women have been victims of horrendous crimes. The grassroots movement is propelling a stand against violence towards women and children and is led by Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys.

To volunteer for the event, contact Mindy Henyu at 250-329-5927.

For more information on the Moose Hide Campaign; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE