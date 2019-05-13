13.2 C
Fish Creek Community Forest receives new decor

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend the Fish Creek Community Forest received some unexpected decor with the addition of real estate signs at the entry to the trails.

The titled image posted to a FB group shows approximately 8 signs scattered about the entrance.

This is not the first time real estate signs have been posted at the entrance of Fish Creek as reported by Energeticcity in June 2016.

In speaking with Ryan Harvey, Communications Director for the City of Fort St. John, says crews will be dispatched to collect the signs and City staff will attempt to contact the owners from the information on the signs.

To read more about the 2016 signs; CLICK HERE 

 

