Fivestar Academy Boxers take part in 2019 Super Channel Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fivestar Academy Boxers Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy, along with Coach Justin Donally, were in Victoria from April 23 to the 27 for the 2019 Super Channel Championships.

Pomeroy claimed gold to become the 2019 Youth 91 kg Canadian champion. Pomeroy claimed this medal by default as there were no other fighters entered in his division.

Donally says he would have liked to have seen Pomeroy fight for a medal but despite that, he says Pomeroy did work hard this season to earn the title.

“We obviously would’ve preferred to fight for something but he did fight his way all year and he won Provincials and had a good season, so he earned the right to be there.”

Donally says Pomeroy will be joining the National Team for his great performance this season.

“He still gets on the National Team and may have some opportunities to fight internationally, so that’s great.”

Meanwhile, in the Youth 60 kg class, Sims put in a great effort, managing to claim bronze after falling to Kyle Oliver.

Sims had beat Oliver at the 2019 Golden Gloves.

Donally says he initially thought that Sims had won the fight, but it was a split decision loss.

“I thought he had actually won the fight, a lot of people from Team B.C. were kind of disappointed as they thought he had won, but it was a split decision loss so he ended up with the bronze.”

With these outcomes, Donally says it was a great 2018-2019 season as they finished up with a team record of 39-16, along with claiming many titles both provincially and nationally.