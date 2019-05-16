11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Former Peace River Haven Seniors Home catches fire in Pouce Coupe
NewsRegional

Former Peace River Haven Seniors Home catches fire in Pouce Coupe

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The Pouce Coupe Fire Department and the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Peace River Haven Seniors facility in Pouce Coupe late Wednesday.

According to posts on Facebook, the fire started late Wednesday.  The Peace River Haven Seniors Facility closed in 2012 and was put up for sale by Northern Health.  Over the years several groups have tried to buy the facility with one proposing to open a drug and alcohol treatment centre.  Those proposals never moved forward, and the facility has been left vacant since 2012.

Fire crews remain on the scene, and we will update this story as we get more information from local fire departments.

If you have any video or photos to share, email [email protected]

Peace River Haven burns in Pouce Coupe – Facebook

Peace River Haven burns in Pouce Coupe – Facebook

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleFederal oil tanker ban bill defeated in Senate, but legislation not dead
Next articleHudson’s Hope man arrested in Vernon following the theft of a dump truck

RECENT STORIES

News

Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics releases agenda for upcoming meeting

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has released the agenda for the...
Read more
News

Students from Peace Region bring home medals from Canada Wide Science Fair

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Five students and two delegates travelled from the Peace Region to attend the Canada...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Sydney Pennington. According...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Sydney Pennington. According to the RCMP, Pennington was...

Province reminds residents of wildfire safety ahead of Long Weekend

Fort St John resident elected to BC Rural Health Network Board...

Create new coast to coast energy corridor to get pipelines built:...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.