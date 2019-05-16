Former Peace River Haven Seniors Home catches fire in Pouce Coupe

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – The Pouce Coupe Fire Department and the Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Peace River Haven Seniors facility in Pouce Coupe late Wednesday.

According to posts on Facebook, the fire started late Wednesday. The Peace River Haven Seniors Facility closed in 2012 and was put up for sale by Northern Health. Over the years several groups have tried to buy the facility with one proposing to open a drug and alcohol treatment centre. Those proposals never moved forward, and the facility has been left vacant since 2012.

Fire crews remain on the scene, and we will update this story as we get more information from local fire departments.

If you have any video or photos to share, email [email protected]