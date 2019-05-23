Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music Jamboree on June 9

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation will be holding a Music Jamboree on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

According to Care Foundation Director, Heather Bickford, the Music Jamboree is a fundraising event that will feature lunch and local bands as they provide toe-tapping music throughout the day.

“Several local bands will be playing toe-tapping music throughout the day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.This is an annual fundraising event – entry by donation, pancake breakfast – $5.00, and hamburger or hotdog lunch – $5.00.”

There will also be a draw for a ‘gift of flight’ by WestJet which will be taking place at 3:00 p.m.

All money raised from this event will go towards helping to keep seniors in their homes.

The Music Jamboree is taking place Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John Senior’s Hall.

For more information, you can visit the Care Foundation’s Facebook page.