Fort St. John and District Kennel Club’s Dog Show takes place this weekend in Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Kennel Club is hosting their annual Dog Show this weekend May 18 to the 20 at the District of Taylor Ice Centre.

Each year, the annual event is held on the Victoria Day Long Weekend and features six All Breed Championship shows, showcasing 175 dogs from all over Canada.

The first round of judging takes place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, for Hounds, with the last round of judging taking place at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, May 20, for Non-Sporting Dogs.

This year’s confirmed judges include Honey Glendinning (BC); Michelle Scott (ON); Carmen Haller (BC); Grant Townsend (BC); Terry Gains (BC); Jocelyn Gagne (ON).

Along with a ribbon competition, cash prizes are also available, with a chance to earn points under the Canadian Kennel Club’s Championship Show Program.

The Dog Show judging schedule can be found here.

For more information, you can visit Dogshow.ca.