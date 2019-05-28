Fort St John Chamber of Commerce puts forward Road Infrastructure Policy at BC Chamber AGM

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, along with other Chambers from across the province, were recently in attendance at the 2019 B.C. Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting.

During the AGM, the Chamber took part in a policy session where they presented a policy to the Caucus on behalf of Fort St. John and the North Peace.

Chamber Executive Director, Cheryl Montgomery, says the Chamber presented a policy that they wrote a resolution on a few months ago regarding transportation in the Region, adding that it does identify the Taylor Bridge as one of the concerns.

“We presented a resolution that was written a few months ago regarding transportation and infrastructure in the whole Region. It does identify the Taylor Bridge and the South Taylor Hill as requiring a lot of improvement. But it does cover a general need for infrastructure in the whole Region.”

While the issue of the Bridge and Hill are not new, Montgomery says it’s important to keep reminding the Province on the importance of investing in new infrastructure within the Peace as it plays a huge effect on the economy and tourism.

Montgomery also says restructuring to the Bridge and Hill is needed immediately as the impact to the area would be catastrophic if either of those were to fail.

“Where the real impact will come is if that Bridge ever fails, or if the Hill ever fails. When one of those things fail, we are going to find ourselves in a pretty economically catastrophic position.”

The Policy was written and sent to the B.C. Chamber Body, where it was presented at the AGM, and then the Canadian Chamber and B.C. Chamber will eventually lobby it to be passed.

This Thursday, May 30, the Chamber will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon with Scott Maxwell of the Ministry of Transportation, as a guest speaker, to discuss transportation needs of the Peace Region. Tickets can be purchased from the Chamber’s website.