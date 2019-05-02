Fort St. John Curling Club raises $6,000 from Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling held their Rock into Spring Fundraiser on Saturday, April 27.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, says the Fundraiser was a success as the Club was able to raise more money than originally expected, raising close to $6,000.

“It went really, really well. We are really happy with the turnout. We made more than what we expected, so that was a plus. We made about $6,000, after expenses; that was more than we had anticipated.”

The Fundraiser featured a dinner and dance along with a live and loonie auction.

Mitchell gives a huge thank you to all of the sponsors and attendees for their generosity and support for this event.

“Kudos to everyone that came out and supported us.”

Funds raised will go towards supporting the Club as they prepare to host the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.