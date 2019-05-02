Fort St John expected to see changes in weather by weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and the surrounding area is expected to see some changes in weather over the coming days.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, we are expected to see some winter weather over the weekend and then quickly transition to more spring-like weather by early next week.

“Friday, we’re looking at a high temperature of -4ºC and by Tuesday, we’re looking at a high temperature of 14ºC; that’s going to be an 18-degree swing in just a matter of a few days, and then especially with the snow coming on Friday/Saturday melt will obviously be a concern. Nonetheless, it’s looking like some interesting weather after the next week.”

The highest temperature on record for May is 14.2ºC in 1988, with the coldest temperature on record being 6.3ºC in 1996.

The record amount of precipitation for May was 110 mm in 1977, and the lowest amount of precipitation in May was in 1956 with 0.0 mm.

Sekhon says, after this week, we are expected to see a weak El Niño which means that temperatures could be warmer than average for the remainder of the season and into summer.