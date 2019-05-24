Fort St John Huskies sign on Kimmie for upcoming season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have started the process of recruiting and signing new players for the upcoming season.

The Huskies have recently signed on Logan Kimmie of the Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers to play this coming season.

Huskies Manager, Jeremy Clothier, says Kimmie is a good match for the team as he had a good year with the Trackers and that he fits the team’s program and philosophy as a player.

“He’s a local kid who we watched play with the Trackers this year, had a really good year. I feel he fits our program and our philosophies really well.”

According to Clothier, Kimmie had filled-in a couple of times this past season for the Huskies, which makes it an easier transition for Kimmie to join the team.

Clothier says we can expect to see more additions to the Huskies team in the coming weeks and months ahead.

The Huskies will be holding their Main Camp at the end of August.