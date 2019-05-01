4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts stopped by MooseFM to promote the Literacy Society's upcoming Mad Hatter Golf Tournament. Source L.J. Lawson
Home Sports Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament on...
Sports

Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament on May 11

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 11 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Lone Wolf Marketing and Events Coordinator, L.J. Lawson, says the theme for the Golf Tournament is Mad Hatter, and since it’s the first year, they have set a goal of $10,000 with all proceeds going towards youth programs at the Literacy Society.

“The Literacy Society is hosting a Golf Tournament next Saturday, May 11 and it is a Mad Hatter theme. It’s the first tournament for them, so hopefully, we can raise $10,000 and all this will go to support youth programming at the Fort St. John Literacy Society.”

The fee to register is $100 per person. Included in the fee will be 18 holes of golf, along a Mad Hatter themed dinner.

The Literacy Society’s Mad Hatter Golf Tournament is taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast
Next articleNorthern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre renovations

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fivestar Academy Boxers take part in 2019 Super Channel Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fivestar Academy Boxers Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy, along with Coach Justin Donally, were...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May...
Read more
Sports

Killbillies Development Team wins over Grimshaw Grim Reapers in first home bout

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Killbillies Development Team held their first bout of the season on Saturday, April...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural...

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C. The approved funding...

Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament...

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.