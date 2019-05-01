Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament on May 11

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 11 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Lone Wolf Marketing and Events Coordinator, L.J. Lawson, says the theme for the Golf Tournament is Mad Hatter, and since it’s the first year, they have set a goal of $10,000 with all proceeds going towards youth programs at the Literacy Society.

The fee to register is $100 per person. Included in the fee will be 18 holes of golf, along a Mad Hatter themed dinner.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.