Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association has a busy schedule ahead; tournaments, practices

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association has a busy schedule ahead.

According to Lyndsay Beer, of the Lacrosse Association, the teams will be heading to Red Deer this weekend for a tournament.

Other happenings within the Lacrosse Association includes Tuesday night practices and scrimmages on Thursdays at the Pomeroy Sport Centre starting at 5:00 p.m. for the minor groups.

Also on Thursdays, the Association has a free drop-in for senior players, 16 and up, at the Field House from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Beer says they hope they can get more to the free drop-in for senior players, adding that no experience is required and that only basic safety equipment is required.

“Every Thursday night we run a free drop in for Seniors, age 16 plus, at the Field House from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30pm. Due to low attendance, we might have to drop this. We’re hoping to get it out to the public a little more. No experience necessary and only a helmet, stick and gloves are required. ”

For more information, you can visit the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Facebook page.