Fort St John minor Lacrosse takes part in Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Novice, Peewee and Bantam teams were in Red Deer on May 18 and 19 for the Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament.

According to Lyndsay Beer, of the Lacrosse Association, the Novice team had one win, three losses while at the Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Peewee team had four losses, zero wins, and the Bantams also suffered four losses, zero wins.

Beer says this Tournament was more of a learning experience for the teams as they head into the season.

“This was our first tournament and it was an example of the calibre of Alberta lacrosse teams and a learning experience for all of our teams.”

Up next, the Minor Lacrosse teams will be in Sherwood Park on June 1 and 2 for a Tournament.