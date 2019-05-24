7.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
FSJ Grizzlies Peewees vs Olds Stingers. Pictured #85 Mitchell Latreille (white helmet), #26 Kayden Raab (purple helmet) and #19 Joel Perret. Photo by Lori Murrin.
Home Sports Fort St John minor Lacrosse takes part in Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament
Sports

Fort St John minor Lacrosse takes part in Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Novice, Peewee and Bantam teams were in Red Deer on May 18 and 19 for the Tradition Lives Lacrosse Tournament.

According to Lyndsay Beer, of the Lacrosse Association, the Novice team had one win, three losses while at the Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Peewee team had four losses, zero wins, and the Bantams also suffered four losses, zero wins.

Beer says this Tournament was more of a learning experience for the teams as they head into the season.

“This was our first tournament and it was an example of the calibre of Alberta lacrosse teams and a learning experience for all of our teams.”

Up next, the Minor Lacrosse teams will be in Sherwood Park on June 1 and 2 for a Tournament.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleClass action lawsuit over Fort McMurray blast certified against Atco

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Season Opener this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - This weekend is the season opener at the Taylor Motor Speedway with the Viper Innovation Bomber...
Read more
Sports

North Region Junior Rodeo Riders off to South Dakota for Nationals in June

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association took part in the Junior...
Read more
Sports

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May 24

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Rodeo will be accepting local entries for the Rodeo tomorrow,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and Area Seniors' Care Foundation will be holding a Music Jamboree on Sunday, June 9,...

Beaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

District of Taylor Staff provides update on the Emergency Evacuation Route

City of Fort St. John releases 2018 list of employee wages...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.