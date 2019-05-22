Fort St. John Motocross Track to host second round of PMA series this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second round of the 2019 Peace Motocross Association’s series will be taking place this weekend at the Fort St. John Motocross Track.

Adam Haycock, President of the Fort St. John Motocross Track, says the PMA’s race series will be taking place on Saturday, May 25, followed by the Track’s ‘Sunday-Funday’ on Sunday, May 26.

“This is the second round and it’s on Saturday, with a ‘Sunday-Funday’. The race itself is on Saturday and just as a club, we hold a fun day with relay races with the dirt bikes, a couple’s race, a 50’s mom race, and a whole bunch of fun ones.”

Saturday’s event kicks off with the first set of races taking place at 8:30 a.m.

A variety of classes, from four-year-olds to 40 plus, will be taking part in Saturday’s event.

Admission to watch the race is $5.00 per person or $10.00 per family.

