9.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP arrest suspect in connection with property theft
News

Fort St John RCMP arrest suspect in connection with property theft

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After receiving multiple responses from the public, Fort St. John RCMP were able to identify a suspect wanted in connection to property theft.

RCMP were investigating a Break and Enter, that occurred on March 17, at a multi-resident complex located at the 9800 block of 108 Ave.

On April 25, a member of the public recognized the individual and called police, who subsequently arrested him.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of a knife, contrary to existing probation orders causing additional charges to be forwarded to court.

The suspect remains in custody.

The Fort St. John RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in identifying and locating this suspect.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Curling Club raises $6,000 from Fundraiser
Next articleElevate Aviation is coming to Fort. St. John

RECENT STORIES

News

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the forecast

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With snow expected on the way for Fort St. John and the surrounding area,...
Read more
News

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - With the Province conducting a socio-economic study regarding the proposed economic impact of Section 11 and...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy claims awards at Dance Drive Festival...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy were in Grande Prairie last week for the Dance Drive Festival. The...

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the...

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey...

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.