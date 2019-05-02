Fort St John RCMP arrest suspect in connection with property theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After receiving multiple responses from the public, Fort St. John RCMP were able to identify a suspect wanted in connection to property theft.

RCMP were investigating a Break and Enter, that occurred on March 17, at a multi-resident complex located at the 9800 block of 108 Ave.

On April 25, a member of the public recognized the individual and called police, who subsequently arrested him.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of a knife, contrary to existing probation orders causing additional charges to be forwarded to court.

The suspect remains in custody.

The Fort St. John RCMP wish to thank the public for their assistance in identifying and locating this suspect.