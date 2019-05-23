7.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP currently investigating pedestrian hit and run
News

Fort St John RCMP currently investigating pedestrian hit and run

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently investigating a hit and run that took place earlier this month.

According to RCMP, on the morning of May 1, at around 9:30 a.m., a woman was hit by a car as she was walking southbound at the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection at 100th Street and 97th Avenue. The woman sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The car is being described as a two-door dark grey Honda with a handicapped parking permit in the front window.

Anyone with information on this hit and run is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music Jamboree on June 9
Next articleFort St. John RCMP looking to return stolen property to owners

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return stolen property to owners

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return stolen property to its rightful...
Read more
News

Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music Jamboree on June 9

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and Area Seniors' Care Foundation will be holding a Music...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

Scott Brooks -
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP, Western Alberta District GIS, and RCMP Major Crimes South are continuing to investigate...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and Area Seniors’ Care Foundation to hold Music...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and Area Seniors' Care Foundation will be holding a Music Jamboree on Sunday, June 9,...

Beaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

District of Taylor Staff provides update on the Emergency Evacuation Route

City of Fort St. John releases 2018 list of employee wages...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.