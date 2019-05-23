Fort St John RCMP currently investigating pedestrian hit and run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently investigating a hit and run that took place earlier this month.

According to RCMP, on the morning of May 1, at around 9:30 a.m., a woman was hit by a car as she was walking southbound at the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection at 100th Street and 97th Avenue. The woman sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The car is being described as a two-door dark grey Honda with a handicapped parking permit in the front window.

Anyone with information on this hit and run is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.