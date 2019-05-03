Fort St John RCMP fired up to solve arsons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with two arson to vehicle investigations that occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 28.

RCMP believe these two arsons may be related.

According to police, they took place between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. with the first arson occurring on the 10100 block of 114A Avenue.

RCMP say a man was seen pouring an accelerant on a 2014 white Ford pickup truck and setting it on fire. The fire completely destroyed the truck as well as causing damage to a vehicle parked nearby.

The man was seen getting into the passenger side of a newer black Chevrolet Silverado which left southbound on 100th St.

The second instance occurred shortly thereafter on the 8500 block of 86th Street.

Once on the scene, RCMP found a burning 2003 grey Pontiac Grand Am. Evidence of an accelerant was located on scene.

RCMP are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about these incidents or can assist in identifying a possible suspect(s), to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.