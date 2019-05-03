Fort St John RCMP investigating dirt bike theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen dirt bike on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 a.m.

The RCMP say a 2014 Kawasaki KX250F dirt bike was taken from the back of a vehicle located on 112th Avenue.

According to Police, neighbours heard a dirt bike leaving the area between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and midnight of May 1, driving westbound on 112th Avenue towards 100th Street.

The dirt bike is described as:

2014 Kawasaki

KX250F

#177 graphics

D-LANCASTER under front number

under front number VIN: JKAKXMZC7EA020332

If you have any information on this theft, you can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.