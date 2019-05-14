Fort St John RCMP kicks off National Road Safety Week ahead of Victoria Day Long Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As residents gear up for the Victoria Day Long Weekend, the Fort St. John RCMP will be participating in the annual National Road Safety Week.

This campaign will focus on the behaviours that put road users most at risk.

According to the RCMP, they will be focusing on ensuring drivers are sober and alert, and that seat-belts are being used as most traffic-related injuries and deaths are preventable.

During the Victoria Day Weekend of 2016, there were 1,900 collisions in B.C. with 490 people sustaining injuries.

RCMP say, on average, two people are killed every year over the long weekend in B.C.

Constable Chad Neustaeter, of the Fort St. John RCMP, says driving is a privilege and that everyone deserves to arrive home safely when travelling.

“Driving is a privilege and nobody goes out thinking they are not going to return home or get injured while travelling. Help to keep the roads safe for everyone.”

Here are some tips to ensure a safe Long Weekend:

Plan your travels ahead of time so you are not rushed or in a hurry.

Drive at the posted speed limits and help drivers get back into the lane when they pass you.

Remain focused and avoid distraction while driving especially if you have passengers (precious cargo) in your vehicle.

Only drive sober! Call for a taxi or sober friend or family member to pick you up if you have had anything to drink.

The National Road Safety Week takes place from May 14 to 20, 2019 across the Province and Canada.