The Fort St. John RCMP detachment. File Photo
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return stolen property to owners

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return stolen property to its rightful owners.

According to RCMP, on February 5, 2019, they recovered a stolen pickup truck. Located in the truck were some pieces of property that were also believed to have been stolen.

Recovered items include:

  • a Cellebrite machine,
  • a cordless framing nailer,
  • a Garmin GPS, and
  • a chop saw.

If you believe that any of these items are yours, you can attend the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 10648 100th Street.

Owners will need to provide the file number (2019-1022) and provide any means you have to identify that the item as yours such as serial numbers, brand name and colour along with any other possible unique markings.

