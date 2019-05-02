Fort St John RCMP participate in Super Hero Bike Rodeo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officers from the Fort St. John RCMP partnered with the Pomeroy Sports Centre on April 28 for the National Super Hero Day Bike Rodeo.

Corporal Steven Francoeur and Constable Chad Neustaeter, of the Community Policing Unit, provided activity books, stickers and colouring pages to help promote bike safety.

Constable Neustaeter says the Bike Rodeo was a great way to connect with the community and promote bicycle safety.

“This event was fantastic for us as RCMP to build relationships with our youth, their families and community partners in a fun and informal setting. It also provides us with an easy way to help educate children and parents alike.”

Frontline officers, Constable Tim Atchison and Constable Christian Dreyer, also attended and cycled a few laps with the participating children, showing off their skills as bike trained officers.

RCMP are reminding parents to ensure that your child’s helmet and bike fit them properly as they may have outgrown both over the winter.

Even if children are scootering or skateboarding, ensure their helmets and any other protective gear fits properly, for their safety and your peace of mind.