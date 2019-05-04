Fort St. John receives over 10 cm of snow in May storm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Just over 10 cm of snow has fallen in Fort St. John and the North Peace and the region could see more before the forecast changes next week.

Environment Canada says the Fort St. John Airport received 10 cm on Friday and the forecast says there is a chance of more flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

With temperatures of plus two and three this weekend, the wind will make it feel more like minus 9.

Drivebc.ca lists local highways as having slippery sections and in some cases slush. For a full list of current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

The forecast shows the weather should change dramatically next week temperatures of plus 12 to 18 by Tuesday.