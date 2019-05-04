0.1 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. Fort St. John woke up to a late spring snowfall May 3, 2019
Home News Fort St. John receives over 10 cm of snow in May storm
News

Fort St. John receives over 10 cm of snow in May storm

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Just over 10 cm of snow has fallen in Fort St. John and the North Peace and the region could see more before the forecast changes next week.

Environment Canada says the Fort St. John Airport received 10 cm on Friday and the forecast says there is a chance of more flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

With temperatures of plus two and three this weekend, the wind will make it feel more like minus 9.

Drivebc.ca lists local highways as having slippery sections and in some cases slush.  For a full list of current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

The forecast shows the weather should change dramatically next week temperatures of plus 12 to 18 by Tuesday.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleReceiver named for Trident Exploration at request of Orphan Well Association
Next articleZimmer and Kent speak on political affairs at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

RECENT STORIES

News

Zimmer and Kent speak on political affairs at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held a special Speaker Series Luncheon on...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP investigating dirt bike theft

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen dirt bike on Thursday,...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP fired up to solve arsons

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance with two arson to vehicle...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race takes place May 11 and...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Motocross Association is gearing up for the first race of the 2019 season. On May 11 and 12,...

Fort St John RCMP investigating dirt bike theft

Fort St John RCMP fired up to solve arsons

Canadian firm WSP finding new work in Saudi Arabia despite diplomatic...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.