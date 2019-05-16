11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Fort St John resident elected to BC Rural Health Network Board of Directors

KELOWNA, B.C. – The B.C. Rural Health Network has elected a new Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting on May 11 in Kelowna.

Connie Kaweesi of Save Our Northern Seniors, from Fort St. John, was elected to the Rural Health Network’s first permanent Board of Directors.

Edward Staples, President of the Support Our Health Care Society in Princeton and founding member of the Network, says the purpose of the Board is to come together and work on issues that communities are facing when it comes to health care.

“Our primary purpose is to present a strong and unified voice for change and by sharing our success stories with each other we can identify our common concerns and tackle them together.”

Since establishing in December 2017, the Network has been advocating for improvement in health delivery systems in rural communities with members representing residents throughout the province.

For more information, you can visit the Rural Health Network’s website.

