Fort St John Rotary Club holds 2019 Mother’s Day Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club held their 2019 Mother’s Day Run on Mother’s Day, May 12, at the Surerus ball diamonds.

Event Organizer, Sam Warren, says they saw a high turnout with 478 registered participants, adding that it was a beautiful day for the Run.

“It was fabulous, one of our highest turnouts with 478 people registered. Was a beautiful and sunny day couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

For the 5 KM Race Male 13 and under, Harvey Toews came in first with 22:33. Ryder Hunt came in second at 24:40 and Alexander Rugina in third with 24:41.

For the 5 KM Race Female 13 and under, Chase Wiens came in first at 24:41, while Tegan Steckly came in second at 27:50, and Taylor Wiens in third with a time of 28:04.

For the 10 KM Race Male 20 to 39, Colby Morris came in first with a time of 45:52. Isaac van Schaik came in second at 46:05, and Kyle Gardner in third with 46:12.

For the 10 KM Race Female 20 to 39, Julianne Kucheran came in first at 45:53, Stephanie Baker with 49:05, and Tara Maddigan at 51:34.

The full results can be found on strideandglide.ca.

This year’s goal is to raise over $25,000 with net proceeds from this run going towards the Women’s Resource Society. Results for the amounts raised will be released later this week as final pledges are counted.