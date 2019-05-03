Fort St. John wakes up to heavy wet snow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and the North Peace are waking up to wet heavy snow.

The predicted snow started late Thursday, and the area received several centimetres overnight into Friday.

YRB is advising drivers to adjust to the weather conditions and to take your time when travelling.

According to Environment Canada, will continue until Friday morning. Up to 8 cm is expected to accumulate within the region.

Periods of snow are expected to continue over the weekend until Monday when we can expect to see the sun with above seasonal temperatures.

For current highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca