Fourth Annual Pride Walk, June 1st, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Pride Walk is taking place on June 1st, 2019.

The Fort St. John Pride Parade and Festival starts at 2 pm at the WI Centennial Park near CM Finch School, travelling down 100th and reaching the destination at the bowl in Centennial Park next to the Museum.

This is a family-friendly event, with Road Worn headlining the Pride Festival, with speeches made by members of City Council as well as entertainment by Drag Queens, local performers, a dance troop and more.

There will be pizza and cupcakes as well as a bubble station.

Trans Care BC will have an information booth set up as they aim to enhance the coordination of trans health services and supports across the province, bringing gender-affirming care closer to home wherever possible.

As well as a booth by Peace Area Trans*Two Spirited Support (PATTS)

This years theme, Stronger Together remembers Stonewall, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations in 1969 by members of the gay community against a police raid named after Stonewall Inn, a popular gay club in Greenwich Village. Stonewall signifies a turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. As its participants shaped a new cultural awareness of a population that was largely ostracized.

North Peace Pride Society is the only non-profit society in the peace area.