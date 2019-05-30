18.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Participants walking along 100th St. during the 2017 Pride Walk. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News Fourth Annual Pride Walk, June 1st, 2019
News

Fourth Annual Pride Walk, June 1st, 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Pride Walk is taking place on June 1st, 2019.

The Fort St. John Pride Parade and Festival starts at 2 pm at the WI Centennial Park near CM Finch School, travelling down 100th and reaching the destination at the bowl in Centennial Park next to the Museum.

This is a family-friendly event, with Road Worn headlining the Pride Festival, with speeches made by members of City Council as well as entertainment by Drag Queens, local performers, a dance troop and more.

There will be pizza and cupcakes as well as a bubble station.

Trans Care BC will have an information booth set up as they aim to enhance the coordination of trans health services and supports across the province, bringing gender-affirming care closer to home wherever possible.

As well as a booth by Peace Area Trans*Two Spirited Support (PATTS)

This years theme, Stronger Together remembers Stonewall, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations in 1969 by members of the gay community against a police raid named after Stonewall Inn, a popular gay club in Greenwich Village. Stonewall signifies a turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. As its participants shaped a new cultural awareness of a population that was largely ostracized.

North Peace Pride Society is the only non-profit society in the peace area.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCity of Fort St. John received national recognition for its Employee Learning and Development Program
Next articleTown of Slave Lake is on an 8 hour Evacuation Alert

RECENT STORIES

News

Missing person believed to have been swept away in Peace River near Hudson’s Hope

Adam Reaburn -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Emergency crews are searching for a missing man after he was swept away by the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's consumer carbon tax is dead, setting the stage for a showdown with Ottawa over the...
Read more
News

271 Road vehicle collision leads to fatality

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A serious collision between two motor vehicles took place on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fourth Annual Pride Walk, June 1st, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Pride Walk is taking place on June 1st, 2019. The Fort St. John Pride Parade and Festival...

City of Fort St. John received national recognition for its Employee Learning...

Minimum Wage to increase June 1st, 2019

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch holds Ice Breaker Tournament on the Weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.