FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch held their Annual Ice Breaker Tournament at the Surerus Diamonds over the weekend on May 25 and 26.

This Tournament allowed players to “shake off the rust” before they head into the regular season.

Overall, there were 29 teams taking part in this year’s Tournament.

Winners of the A Division were the Athletics, with the B Division going to the Spare Parts.

Revolution managed to win the C Division and Tempest Swingers won the D Division.