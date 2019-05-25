FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold Ice Breaker Tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With May almost coming to an end, that means slow pitch season is now getting into full swing.

This weekend, the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch is holding their Ice Breaker Tournament.

President of FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch, Dave Sawyer, says this tournament allows players to “shake off the rust” as they start to head into the regular season.

“It’s the opening tournament of the year. It’s kind of free to all the local league teams, it’s a tournament that everyone can jump in and shake the rust off for the start of the season.”

The Ice Breaker Tournament is taking place Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, with the first pitch starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 8:30 p.m. both days, at the Surerus Ball Diamonds.