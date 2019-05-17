‘Game, Set, Match’ brings home awarding performance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Eagle Vision Video Production won their way into audiences hearts with their submission to the PRIMA 48 hour film challenge.

The submission ‘Game, Set, Match’ won the Judicator and the Audience Choice Awards.

Benjamin Haab, the Owner/ CEO/ Cinematographer for Eagle Vision Video Production said, “It was a crazy weekend, I was really impressed with how the team pulled together. Nobody got ruffled, people thrived in their roles, and to have the film we had in as short of time as we had, was truly great.”

Eagle Vision took on the challenge and entered Frantic48, the Peace Region Independent Media Arts Association’s Annual 48 hour film challenge.

“We’re very happy with the awards and it really gives us the boost to pursue larger festivals with some longer films. A typical 10 min short can normally take 3-12 weeks to complete, that’s something we hope to take on in the next year,” said Haab

Filmmaking teams compete to write, shoot and edit a two to six-minute short film based on a randomly selected genre, and a provided line of dialogue and prop to prevent entrants from being able to pre-record.

The crew for the Frantic48 were under the direction of Jesse Mc Callum, received the genre Sports and had to involve a talk show into the sportscast. The prop was a watch and the line of dialogue was ‘Who are you?’

Haab shares, as the filmmaker you really don’t know what you are getting. “It’s an insane amount of time to write, film, edit, colour correct, graphics and deliver the project down to Grande Prairie in the allotted 48 hours and the company still maintained other paying projects.”

