Girl Guides Paint Night Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2nd Alaska Hwy Rangers Girl Guides are hosting a ‘Paint Night’ fundraiser as a way to raise funds for their upcoming international trip in 2021.

Join this 12 + event on either Tuesday, May 28th or Wednesday, May 29th, from 6 pm to 9 pm, to paint a silhouette of the London or Paris skyline for $80 and the painting comes with a frame.

The designs are inspired by the destination cities of the Guides international trip.

The paint night is taking place at Urban Systems and you can get tickets by calling Kayla at; 250.793.2737 or email; [email protected]