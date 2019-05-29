Government funding bike trail expansions in Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The BikeBC program will fund three new cost-sharing cycling infrastructure projects in Fort St. John, Kitimat and Prince George.

Fort St. John received approval to receive $110, 479 for the 96th Street Multi-Use Pathway Project. The BikeBC grants program provides communities with financial support to create new cycling infrastructure and make improvements to existing transportation networks.

“Cycling is great for your health, your wallet and the environment,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s an excellent way to stay connected to your community. Our government will continue to work with regional, local and Indigenous governments to build safe infrastructure that supports active transportation.”

According to the government, with the support of these projects will help to promote cycling to work, school and errands, sharing this will help reduce traffic congestion while contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment.

“These investments will further connect our neighbourhoods and provide healthy travel choices for people of all ages,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “With cycling tourism on the rise, it’s important to invest in active transportation planning and infrastructure so the region can benefit from the economic benefits that tourism brings.”

Also noted by the government, these projects have the potential to generate tourism-related benefits based on their proximity to amenities and points of interest as part of CleanBC, the Province’s plan to set B.C. on a path to a stronger, more sustainable future.

With a new strategy being unveiled in the coming weeks which builds on BikeBC. The new strategy will focus on making walking, cycling, scootering, skateboarding and other modes of active transportation convenient for people of all ages and abilities.

The northern region is approved to receive BikeBC funding totalling $489,731 for the following 2019-20 projects;

The City of Prince George is approved to receive $354,252 for Phase 4 of the North Nechako Road Bike Lane Project.

The District of Kitimat is approved to receive $25,000 to develop a cycling network plan that addresses active transportation within the community.

BikeBC program funding provides grants up to 50% of eligible project costs and up to 75% for communities with populations under 15,000.

Bike BC projects for northern B.C. are among 28 projects provincewide.

