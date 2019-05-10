Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport.

According to the Government, the $356,680 in funding will go towards the purchasing of a new grader which will be used to maintain the runways, taxiways, and aprons.

Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, says it is important to invest in airports in order to support economic growth and to maintain the safety for all users.

“Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada.”

Funding for the Airport comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

To date, the Federal Government has invested more than $11.7 million in ACAP funding for 15 safety projects at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport.

To learn more about ACAP funding, you can visit the Government of Canada’s website.