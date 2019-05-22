GradPASS program available to Fort St. John High school graduates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Transit and partnering communities are offering the GradPASS program for graduating Grade 12 students all over the province.

High school graduates from Over 70 communities across British Columbia are participating in the program including Dawson Creek to give high school graduates the opportunity to ride the bus for free for two days of their choice in June.

GradPASS cards will be distributed to graduates in late May and to use their GradPASS, they only need to scratch off their two chosen travel days (does not need to be consecutive) and show the card to their bus driver at the time of boarding.

“Grad season can be a busy and exciting time for high school graduates – and GradPASS provides them with access to a free and safe transportation option,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Thank you to BC Transit for another year of GradPASS, and to the more than 70 local governments in B.C. and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission for their support of this increasingly popular program.”

First introduced in Vancouver in 1988, GradPASS created to encourage safe transportation options during prom season for recent graduates. The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted the program in 1990, with other communities following suit over the years. Today, over 70 communities across the province offer GradPASS to new graduates at the end of May for their use in June.

“BC Transit is pleased to congratulate the graduating class of 2019 for reaching an important milestone in their lives,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “Graduating high school is a great accomplishment for all students. BC Transit would like to remind graduates of the importance of choosing transit as a safe and reliable transportation option when celebrating their achievement.”

Visit bctransit.com for information on BC Transit schedules, routes and service alerts in your community.