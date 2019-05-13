Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Search Warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On the evening of Friday, May 10, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in the City of Grande Prairie.
The search warrant was in connection to a possible stolen vehicle to the residence.
According to RCMP, one individual has been charged, and the following items were seized and recovered as a result of the investigation;
- Approximately 32 grams of Methamphetamine
- 10 Fentanyl tablets
- Approximately 1.5 grams of Fentanyl
- 8 grams of Cocaine
-
Two license plates
-
A stolen vehicle
-
2 Firearms
-
Additional weapons
Facing charges is 35-year-old Shane Anthony Haugen of Grande Prairie.
Haugen is facing the following charges:
- Possession of property obtained by crime x 6
- Unsafe storage of a firearm x 2
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Obstruction of a peace
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition
Haugen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 13, 2019.