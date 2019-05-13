Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Search Warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On the evening of Friday, May 10, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in the City of Grande Prairie.

The search warrant was in connection to a possible stolen vehicle to the residence.

According to RCMP, one individual has been charged, and the following items were seized and recovered as a result of the investigation;

Approximately 32 grams of Methamphetamine

10 Fentanyl tablets

Approximately 1.5 grams of Fentanyl

8 grams of Cocaine

Two license plates

A stolen vehicle

2 Firearms

Additional weapons

Facing charges is 35-year-old Shane Anthony Haugen of Grande Prairie.

Haugen is facing the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime x 6

Unsafe storage of a firearm x 2

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruction of a peace

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition

Haugen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 13, 2019.