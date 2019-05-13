13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Search Warrant
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Search Warrant

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On the evening of Friday, May 10, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in the City of Grande Prairie.

The search warrant was in connection to a possible stolen vehicle to the residence.

According to RCMP, one individual has been charged, and the following items were seized and recovered as a result of the investigation;

  • Approximately 32 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 10 Fentanyl tablets
  • Approximately 1.5 grams of Fentanyl
  • 8 grams of Cocaine
  • Two license plates
  • A stolen vehicle
  • 2 Firearms
  • Additional weapons

Facing charges is 35-year-old Shane Anthony Haugen of Grande Prairie.

Haugen is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime x 6
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm x 2
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Obstruction of a peace
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition

Haugen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 13, 2019.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMile 62 fire brings community together
Next articleCharlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while undergoing cancer treatment

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro provides update on power outage for Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas

Scott Brooks -
CECIL LAKE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided an update to a power outage that is affecting customers in...
Read more
News

Province seeks service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is seeking service providers to deliver skills training...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while undergoing cancer treatment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Charlie Lake resident, Erica Toews, is conquering cancer while dealing with her own cancer...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of...

Environment lobby says senators letting Big Oil ‘run amok’ on assessment...

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.