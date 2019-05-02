Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.

According to RCMP, she was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Friday, April 26.

Peecheemow is being described as:

First Nations

Brown Hair

Green eyes

5’10″/ 160lbs

Tattoo on the right shoulder

There is a concern for Betsy’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Peecheemow’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.