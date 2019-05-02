9.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.

According to RCMP, she was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Friday, April 26.

Peecheemow is being described as:

  • First Nations
  • Brown Hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5’10″/ 160lbs
  • Tattoo on the right shoulder

There is a concern for Betsy’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Peecheemow’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSuncor still opposed to Alberta oil cuts despite ‘slightly positive’ Q1 impact
Next articleDistrict of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery

RECENT STORIES

News

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the forecast

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With snow expected on the way for Fort St. John and the surrounding area,...
Read more
News

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - With the Province conducting a socio-economic study regarding the proposed economic impact of Section 11 and...
Read more
News

Elevate Aviation is coming to Fort. St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elevate Aviation (EA) is making a stop in Fort St. John as part of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy claims awards at Dance Drive Festival...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy were in Grande Prairie last week for the Dance Drive Festival. The...

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the...

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey...

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.