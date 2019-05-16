Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sydney Pennington.

According to the RCMP, Pennington was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on May 14 and is believed to be travelling to Grande Cache.

Pennington is described as:

Caucasian

Brown Hair

Green eyes

5’8″/ 150 lbs

There is a concern for her well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Pennington’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.