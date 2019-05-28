Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Mary Anne Healey.

According to RCMP, Healey was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Friday, May 17.

Healey is described as:

5’6″/ 149 lbs

Brown Hair

Green eyes

And was last seen wearing black leggings, denim vest

There is a concern for her well-being.

If you have any information in regards to Healey’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.