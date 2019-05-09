Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Tyson McKay.

According to RCMP, McKay was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Wednesday, May 8.

McKay is described as:

Caucasian

Black Hair

Brown eyes

5’5″/ 130 lbs

Wearing, pink hoodie, brown pants, black shoes

There is a concern for his well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information on McKay’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.