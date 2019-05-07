15.4 C
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament. Source Isabelle Gelinas
Great participation at The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Judo Association and Mile Zero Judo, held The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament on Saturday, May 4, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Isabelle Gelinas, of Mile Zero Judo, says the Tournament went well with a total of over 100 competitors participating in the event from locally and across the Province. She adds that the event wasn’t about the results, but more about learning and having fun.

“I think it went very smoothly! We had a total of 103 competitors this year and 45 of those were from our club here in Dawson Creek. It’s probably too many to list all results, and the focus was really more on learning and having fun than on results per say. I think we achieved the fun part for sure!”

The event was open to all members of the Provincial Judo Associations.

For more information, and for upcoming events, you can visit the Mile Zero Judo Club’s Facebook page.

